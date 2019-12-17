ST. PETERSBURG, FL—911 operator and millennial Kylie Mangine received a call on Tuesday from 67-year-old Carl Fenton complaining of severe chest pains and irregular heart palpitations. Fenton claims that, rather than dispatching emergency services, Mangine simply replied, "OK, boomer." When Fenton went on to beg the operator to send him an ambulance, she went on to respond, "Why so salty, my dude?"

The post 'OK Boomer, ' Responds 911 Operator As Man Calls Complaining Of Severe Chest Pains appeared first on The Babylon Bee.