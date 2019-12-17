Semiconductor Triple Index in 7-Month Uptrend

Yesterday, we looked at a Keltner Channel chart of iShares U.S. Financials ETF, and noted that it was on a pullback from being overbought.

Today’s Chart of the Day is for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL).

SOXL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index.

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that SOXL has been making a series of 52-Week Highs since May.

Stocks only reach the 52-week high 52-Week High marker if they’re in the middle of a powerful rally.

And since stocks in a price uptrend, as we know, do not advance in a straight line, their price retracements provide an excellent opportunity for us.

SOXL experienced periodic price pullbacks during its strong advance since January.

Traders can use those to get in at a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price uptrend after such retracements.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

On July 8th, SOXL shares had a price pullback. If you had purchased SOXL shares on that date, you currently would be up 80.06% on the stock.

A fantastic return for holding a stock for only 5 months, right?

But if you had purchased the correct option contract on July 8th, you would be up 289.40% right now.

We’ll keep following SOXL’s movements as it climbs higher, and waiting for the perfect price retracement.

