Health Insurers Advance in Bull Run

Today’s Chart is for Humana, Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

HUM operates as a health and well-being insurance company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that HUM has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since early October.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

Typically, stocks that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend. So we can look forward to a continued advance in HUM’s stock price.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way — or buying opportunities for us.

Purchasing HUM after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock this year, and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching HUM as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

