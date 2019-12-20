1) Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism– Lew Rockwell
2) Presstitutes Embedded in the Pay of the CIA: A Confession from the Profession– Dr. Udo Ulfkotte
3) The Kennedy Autopsy 2: LBJ’s Role In the Assassination– Jacob Hornberger
4) Conceived in Liberty, Volume 5: The New Republic– Murray N. Rothbard
5) JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters– James W. Douglass
6) Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy– Mark Sircus
7) Official Lies: How Washington Misleads Us– James T. Bennett
8) Doctor Yourself: Natural Healing That Works– Andrew W. Saul
9) Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life– Patrick Van Horne
10) The Case for Gold: A Minority Report of the U.S. Gold CommissionThe Case for Gold: A Minority Report of the U.S. Gold Commission– Ron Paul
11) The Skyscraper Curse: And How Austrian Economists Predicted Every Major Economic Crisis of the Last Century– Mark Thornton
12) From Dawn to Decadence: 1500 to the Present: 500 Years of Western Cultural Life– Jacques Barzun
13) The Road to Serfdom: Text and Documents–The Definitive Edition (The Collected Works of F. A. Hayek, Volume 2)– F.A. Hayek
14) What You Must Know About Food and Supplements for Optimal Vision Care: Ocular Nutrition Handbook– Jeffrey Anshel OD
15) Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum and the Battle between the ‘Free Left’ and the ‘Statist Left’– L.K. Samuels
The post Books the Deep State Hates appeared first on LewRockwell.