Books the Deep State Hates

1) Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism – Lew Rockwell

2) Presstitutes Embedded in the Pay of the CIA: A Confession from the Profession – Dr. Udo Ulfkotte

3) The Kennedy Autopsy 2: LBJ’s Role In the Assassination – Jacob Hornberger

4) Conceived in Liberty, Volume 5: The New Republic – Murray N. Rothbard

5) JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass

6) Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy – Mark Sircus

7) Official Lies: How Washington Misleads Us – James T. Bennett

8) Doctor Yourself: Natural Healing That Works – Andrew W. Saul

9) Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life – Patrick Van Horne

10) The Case for Gold: A Minority Report of the U.S. Gold Commission The Case for Gold: A Minority Report of the U.S. Gold Commission – Ron Paul

11) The Skyscraper Curse: And How Austrian Economists Predicted Every Major Economic Crisis of the Last Century – Mark Thornton

12) From Dawn to Decadence: 1500 to the Present: 500 Years of Western Cultural Life – Jacques Barzun

13) The Road to Serfdom: Text and Documents–The Definitive Edition (The Collected Works of F. A. Hayek, Volume 2) – F.A. Hayek

14) What You Must Know About Food and Supplements for Optimal Vision Care: Ocular Nutrition Handbook – Jeffrey Anshel OD

15) Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum and the Battle between the ‘Free Left’ and the ‘Statist Left’ – L.K. Samuels

