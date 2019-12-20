Brickbat: Sweet Dreams

In England, the Yeovil District Hospital National Health Service Trust has admitted that a patient was not properly anesthetized during gynecological surgery. The woman, who wasn't named in press reports, says she has "recurring nightmares" after the incident. Her attorney says the surgeon was surprised the patient had been given a spinal anesthesia rather than general anesthesia and was awake but proceeded with the surgery anyway. "We are sorry if this patient suffered any distress," the trust said in a statement. While the trust has accepted liability, no settlement has been reached in the case.