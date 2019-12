WASHINGTON, D.C.—Concerned about their chances of successfully removing Trump from office via impeachment, Democrat leaders gathered in Washington to consult a Magic 8-ball. But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got too excited and shook it too hard, shattering the glass and rendering it useless.

The post Doctor Strange Searches 14,000,605 Futures But Doesn't Find Any Where Trump Gets Removed From Office appeared first on The Babylon Bee.