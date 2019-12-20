Money Better Spent

If it’s true that most buyers want “fuel efficient” cars why aren’t they buying them?

It’s a question that’s almost never asked whenever the subject of federal fuel economy standards – which are mandates – comes up. Probably because the answer isn’t what those pushing for higher federal fuel economy standards want to hear.

Their argument is that buyers pine for vehicles that use less gas but the eeeeeeeeevil car industry – in cahoots with the even more eeeeeeeeeeevil oil industry refuses to design them.

Forces them them to buy “gas hogs.”

Enter Uncle. He will fix it! Using force.

He will make the car companies build gas-sippers. The problem has been getting people to buy them. Even when they are forced into showrooms it’s very hard to get them out of showrooms.

The vehicles which are hard to keep in showrooms are the ones that use the most gas. Big trucks and SUVs. Buyers aren’t being forced into them.

They are lining up to buy them.

Models like the Ford F1-50, the best-selling vehicle on the road. The number two best-seller is another big truck, the Ram 1500. Tahoes and Suburbans, Expeditions and Explorers.

Und so weiter.

Without these “gas hogs,” the car companies couldn’t afford to manufacture “economical” cars – because the profits they make on “gas hogs” are subsidizing the losses incurred not-selling those “economical” models.

But it’s hard to keep not-selling “economical” cars.

So eventually, the car companies stop manufacturing them – which then leads to accusations they’re conspiring to not-manufacture “economical” cars. There are “calls” (no one bothers to examine where these “calls” originate, because that would be impolitic) for higher MPG mandates.

