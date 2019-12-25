Brickbat: Defenseless

Former Pike County, Ohio, Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Mooney was caught on sheriff's office security video pepper-spraying and repeatedly punching an inmate who was bound in a restraint chair. Thomas Friend had been arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and had reportedly spit on other inmates in the transport van. Mooney resigned after the sheriff's office began an investigation of his actions. The sheriff's office suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to corporal Sgt. William Stansberry, a supervisor who witnessed part of the assault but did not try to stop it. Pike County, Ohio, Prosecutor Rob Junk has asked the FBI look into the matter.