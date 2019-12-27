10 of the Most Powerful All Natural Antibiotics Known to Man

There’s a huge shift right now occurring within the medical industry. More and more people are starting to learn that modern medicine and the pharmaceutical industry have become more concerned with profit than they are with people.

Mark Mattson, Chief of the Laboratory of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging, has explained that pharmaceutical companies can’t make money off of healthy people, which is why there is no funding for research. So, it’s not really surprising that drug companies would manufacture pills that have negative side effects, because then they can keep us sick.

Arnold Seymour Relman, a Harvard professor of medicine and former Editor-in-Chief of the New England Medical Journal, has also stated:

The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful. (source)(source)

Pharmaceutical companies play a significant role in controlling how doctors are educated, so it’s important to remain skeptical and do your own research on health.

When it comes to antibiotics, approximately 30% of oral antibiotics prescribed are completely unnecessary. This isn’t an uncommon trend for doctors, as many of them get compensated or praised for relying on drugs to treat their patients. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies often overstate the benefits of drugs and understate the risks, so many people don’t think twice when these drugs are prescribed to them.

Did you know that one of the most popular antibiotics used in the U.S., Levaquin, is capable of causing paralysis, excruciating joint pain, tendon ruptures, difficulty breathing, exhaustion, neurological damage, dizziness, depression, anxiety, psychosis, debilitating tendinitis, and even permanent nerve damage? These side effects are rarely mentioned when discussing the drug with patients, and are instead just listed in the fine print.

Not only are there significant risks with taking pharmaceuticals like antibiotics, but they also have a bandaid effect by only addressing and fixing the immediate problem as opposed to the root cause. If your immune system isn’t fighting hard enough to protect your body, you can’t just take a pill filled with chemicals and expect it to be completely fixed; you need to build it back up. Luckily, there are numerous natural “antibiotics” that can boost your immune system and rid you of infection simultaneously.

Here Are the Best Natural “Antibiotics”

Oregano Essential Oil

Oregano is so much more than just a common flavouring used in Italian dishes. Oregano oil aids digestion and weight loss and the oil in oregano, Carvacrol, is a natural antimicrobial that can fight bacteria that cause infections as well as combat Candida overgrowth. This is arguably the first supplement you should reach for when you develop a cold or flu. However, you need to be careful when consuming it as it’s extremely strong and can upset your stomach or burn (although the burning sensation is natural), so make sure you dilute it properly in either water or carrier oil and only take the recommended daily dosage!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibiotic, anti-fungal, and antiseptic properties that can naturally alkalize your body, which can help prevent or fight cancer in some cases (read more about that in our CE article here). This special type of vinegar can also combat heartburn, manage weight, and lower cholesterol. It can also be used as a sterilizer or disinfectant when used topically, or can be a delicious addition to salads and other recipes!

Raw Honey

Honey is another excellent natural source of “antibiotics,” as the enzyme found in honey releases hydrogen peroxide, making it perfect for naturally treating wounds and preventing infection. In fact, ancient Romans actually used it on the battlefield in order to prevent infection and treat them. Please note that it is crucial that you purchase raw, unpasteurized, and preferably organic honey, as regular commercial honey is highly refined and stripped of many of its health benefits as a result. Honey can also alleviate digestive issues, colds, and sore throats.

Garlic

You may have heard that garlic is excellent at fighting the common cold, which is entirely true! Its powerful flavour is an excellent match for its powerful healing properties, as the allicin in it protects against yeast, parasites, bacteria, Candida, and more. Allicin is one of the active principles in freshly crushed garlic homogenates, which has a variety of antimicrobial activities. Keep in mind that this is especially powerful within raw garlic!

Colloidal Silver

This natural antibiotic has been used for centuries, and is one of my personal favourites, as it’s cured me of many severe throat infections. Colloidal silver is a mixture of silver particles suspended in fluid. Though meant to be a temporary treatment, since silver, a heavy metal, can be toxic, it can be used to stop the enzymes that single-cell bacteria need in order to multiply. Learn how to use it on an infection here.

Ginger Extract

Ginger is a natural antibiotic and anti-bacterial. It’s also used for other medicinal purposes such as curing colds, nausea, asthma, colic, heart palpitations, swelling, and stomach aches. You can read more about ginger’s powerful medicinal properties in this study here.

Onion Extract

Onion is scientifically proven to hold antibacterial properties and it’s known to quite literally suck illness, sickness, and toxins right out of the body. A few cut open onions in a house will remove tons of bacteria up from your living space!

Horseradish Root

Horseradish root contains isothiocyanates (ITCs), which are proven to hold antibacterial properties. As a result, it can be used as a natural “antibiotic.” The oil that causes the stronger taste of horseradish (as well as mustard and wasabi) is called allyl isothiocyanate, or mustard oil, which is a proven antimicrobial against a number of pathogens.

Habanero Peppers

Not only are Habanero peppers well-known for being one of the spiciest peppers, but they’re also known for their antibacterial properties. In fact, you can even just use Habanero chili sauces to fight against bacteria!

Turmeric

Curcumin, the bioactive substance found in turmeric, has both antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Turmeric has gained a ton of popularity lately, particularly due to its medicinal properties as an anti-inflammatory. What’s more, turmeric has been scientifically proven as an effective counteractive agent against cancer, auto-immune disease, inflammatory disease, and a whole lot more. You can read more about the powerful healing abilities of turmeric in our CE article here!

So, next time your doctor prescribes you antibiotics, perhaps inquire about some of these natural remedies first!

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution.

The post 10 of the Most Powerful All Natural Antibiotics Known to Man appeared first on LewRockwell.