Burnouts and Beatdowns

Detroit armed government workers are apoplectic over a public display of contempt for their authority – which they say is really just “concern” for “public safety.” But their steam-out-of-their ears overreaction to this incident suggests otherwise.

A burnout was committed on I-94.

Only tires were harmed.

But video was taken – with the license plate of the Camaro doing the burnout obscured and birdie-flips to AGWs conveyed. This concerned the AGWs very much.

Five-star “General” James Craig held a press conference worthy of the hunt for Dillinger. “Here’s my message,” the “General” said: We are going to find you and when we do, we are going to arrest you and we’re going to seize your vehicle.”

Over a burnout.

One performed, it must be said, with due diligence for public ssssssaaaaaaaaaaaaaafety.

The road was briefly blocked to traffic by the Camaro driver’s allies to prevent any harm being done. And none was caused – except to the fragile ego of the “General,” who practically stomped his feet with rage: “They’re covering their license plates with a message . . . I’m not going to tell you what that message is, but it’s despicable.”

No, Herr General.

What’s despicable is your devoting this much energy – and taxpayer resources – to hunting down a guy who did a burnout.

And his friends – who helped him do it safely.

The Herr General has already confiscated a Dodge Challenger owned by one of the Camaro driver’s friends for doing nothing more than watching the burnout – and making sure it was executed safely.

