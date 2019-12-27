Profile of a CIA-Funded Vaccine Propagandist

The Washington Post is a CIA front, owned by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, who also built much of the CIA’s “private cloud” data processing infrastructure after winning a $600 million contract from the agency in 2013. In the years since, the Washington Post has functioned as pure propaganda, pushing fake “Russia hoax” news, smearing Trump administration officials and promoting the lies of deep state criminals like John Brennan and James Comey who are still trying to pull off an illegal political coup.

“The corporate media serve the function of manufacturing consent for government policy by systematically lying to the public about what science tells us about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” writes health policy analyst Jeremy R. Hammond on his website.

CIA-funded Amazon.com is quietly turning into a pharmaceutical retailer

But the Washington Post’s malicious propaganda and lies don’t end with geopolitics: They’re also in bed with Big Pharma, pushing the vaccine industry’s talking points while smearing all the pioneers of natural health and health freedom. That’s because Jeff Bezos is quietly turning Amazon.com into a pharmaceutical company, having already purchased one online pharmacy company for $1 billion while rapidly expanding its state pharmacy licenses to be able to retail prescription drugs across America.

According to media reports, Amazon believes it could earn $50 billion a year selling prescription drugs, and it has hired a team of drug industry experts in preparation for launching nationwide prescription medication retail operations.

But to maximize its drug profits, Jeff Bezos needed a way to suppress the sales of nutritional supplements and natural health products that keep people healthy. After all, healthy people don’t need prescription drugs, and Amazon’s Big Pharma profit model relies on keeping people popping medication pills every day for the rest of their (miserable) lives.

Read the Whole Article

The post Profile of a CIA-Funded Vaccine Propagandist appeared first on LewRockwell.