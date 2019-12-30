“Meanest Pun of the Year,”

Quoted by Prof. Liberman from NPR's Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!, Dec. 21:

Peter Sagal: Mayor- Mayor Pete has been getting some heat.

I don't know if you saw this.

He attended a big fundraiser in Napa

at a winery with a, quote, "wine cave."

And everybody was so mad that he did this.

But why would you be mad about a wine cave?

It celebrates the two things Democrats are known for, whining and caving.