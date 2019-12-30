What Did Reason Get Wrong in 2019?

The closing of a decade is an appropriate time for a little ritual self-criticism, so a thick chunk of today's Reason Roundtable podcast features Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and special guest star Robby Soave talking about predictions and interpretations they botched in 2019, and in some cases are doubling down on for 2020! The Roundtablistas also discuss how their beats have changed since 2009, why the twin rises of right-populist nationalism and left-populist socialism are skeeving them out, and which countries will be at war in the Groaning '20s.

First, though, the gang tries to sort through the context and trends (and/or lack thereof) of anti-Semitic violence in New York and the rest of the United States, always a fraught conversation. Other items under review: Mayor Pete Buttigieg's welcome comments about decriminalizing all the drugs, the less-welcome developments in the Star Wars universe, terrific progress in the private space industry, and, as ever, Robby's access to blow dryers.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: "Confliction & Catharsis" by Asher Fulero

