Pompeo says he doesn’t want to run for Senate, but updates old campaign site

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s old congressional campaign website now redirects visitors to his newly created personal Twitter account.

The change to MikePompeo.com, which took place on Dec. 27, comes as Pompeo publicly downplays his interest in a 2020 Senate run in Kansas despite multiple trips to the state and months of recruitment by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Pompeo told Fox News Monday that he was not interested, but he stopped short of definitively saying no.

“I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected. But it’s not something I want to do,” he said, when asked whether he had ruled out running for retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat.

“I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving President Trump, and I hope doing a good term for the American people as well.”

Three days before the Fox News interview, Pompeo’s former campaign website was updated to steer visitors to his newly created Twitter page. He served three terms in the U.S. House (2011-2017) from Kansas.

Registry information for the website now lists a Kansas phone number and New York address associated with Pompeo’s son, Nick Pompeo, according to public records.

Nick Pompeo answered a phone call Monday afternoon, but said he would not discuss the decision to update his father’s website.

Pompeo’s son spent the Christmas holiday with his parents, according to tweets from Pompeo documenting the visit.

The secretary of state launched a personal Twitter account earlier this month, fueling speculation that he was laying the groundwork for a Senate run in 2020. The account has mostly featured photos of Pompeo’s family and his musings on college sports.

A source close to Pompeo told The Star he needed the new personal Twitter for future plans.

Pompeo updated his old campaign website the same day that National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien claimed the secretary told him he would not run for Senate.

Pompeo has been floated a possible Senate candidate by President Donald Trump among others, but he has repeatedly downplayed his interest in public statements.

In addition to the Senate race, Pompeo has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the presidency in 2024.

National Republicans worry that if Pompeo does not run, then former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who lost the 2018 race for governor, could capture the GOP nomination and put the seat in play for the first time in decades.

— Bryan Lowry and Ben Wieder

McClatchy Washington Bureau

———

©2019 McClatchy Washington Bureau, Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The post Pompeo says he doesn’t want to run for Senate, but updates old campaign site appeared first on Personal Liberty®.