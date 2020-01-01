America, Beware the Foreign Soldiers Living in Your Midst

I’ve read dozens of articles warning of Muslim immigrants rising up to take over the country, community by community, state by state. While I don’t doubt that some Muslims (maybe even a significant number) would like to see us fall to their swords, I wonder if there isn’t something even more sinister going on—something that also involves many of our actual government leaders and those who seek a different future for America.

Pitting foreigners against Americans isn’t as far-fetched as you might think. Before you, my favorite reader, write me off and send the boys in white to take me away, hear me out. It’s actually happened here before, not with Muslims, but with half-a-million foreign soldiers recruited to kill Americans—tens-of-thousands of them. What I’m referring to is the war between the states…the war of secession…the war of Northern aggression…or, as I like to call it, the War to defend Nullification.

This excerpt is from an article written by Don H. Doyle, an expert on the contributions of immigrants to the Union’s victory over the Confederate States:

“In the summer of 1861, an American diplomat in Turin, Italy, looked out the window of the U.S. legation to see hundreds of young men forming a sprawling line. Some wore red shirts, emblematic of the Garibaldini who, during their campaign in southern Italy, were known for pointing one finger in the air and shouting l’Italia Unità! (Italy United!). Now they wanted to volunteer to take up arms for l’America Unità!

Meanwhile, immigrants already in the United States responded to the call to arms in extraordinary numbers. In 1860, about 13% of the U.S. population was born overseas—roughly what it is today. One in every four members of the Union armed forces was an immigrant, some 543,000 of the more than 2 million Union soldiers by recent estimates. Another 18% had at least one foreign-born parent. Together, immigrants and the sons of immigrants made up about 43% of the U.S. armed forces.

America’s foreign legions gave the North an incalculable advantage. It could never have won without them.”

In addition to those recruited to come to the US to fight the Confederacy, thousands of Germans had already arrived here after their failed “Revolution of 1848.”

Today, our nation is being flooded with poorly-educated, unskilled men of military age.

Let’s return to the writings of Don H. Doyle:

“In the 1860s, Confederate diplomats and supporters abroad were eager to inform Europeans that the North was actively recruiting their sons to serve as cannon fodder. In one pamphlet, Confederate envoy Edwin De Leon informed French readers that the Puritan North had built its army “in large part of foreign mercenaries” made up of “the refuse of the old world… Immigrants tended to be young and male.” (and I might add, unskilled at anything.)

