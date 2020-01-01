Brickbat: You Thought Nashville’s Bachelorette Parties Were Bad…

New York City Police Department Officer Michael J. Reynolds was sentenced to two weeks in jail and three years probation after pleading no contest to aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault in a Davidson County, Tennessee, court. Reynolds was in Nashville for the bachelor party for a fellow officer when he broke into the home next to his Airbnb after a night of drinking and terrorized the family living there. A neighbor's RING camera caught Reynolds saying "Try to shoot me, and I'll break every f—ing bone in your f—ing neck." He can also be heard using a racial slur, calling the victims "f—ing n——." He left only when the family told him the police were in their way. Reynolds was suspended by the NYPD for 30 days and decommissioned but is still employed by the department.