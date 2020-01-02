Washington Court Strikes Down Ban on “Intimidating a Public Servant,”

From Monday's Washington Court of Appeals opinion in State v. Dawley:

RCW 9A.76.180(1) provides, "A person is guilty of intimidating a public servant if, by the use of a threat, he or she attempts to influence a public servant's vote, opinion, decision, or other official action as a public servant." … RCW 9A.04.110(28) provides several alternative definitions of "threat[,]" [including, in section (j),] "a direct or indirect communication with the intent … [t]o do any other act which is intended to harm substantially the person threatened or another with respect to his or her health, safety, business, financial condition, or personal relationships." Although RCW 9A.04.110(28)(j) prohibits true threats because it includes threats to substantially harm a person's health or safety, the statute also implicates protected speech because it includes threats to a person's business, financial condition, or personal relationships…. [This] sweeps up a substantial amount of protected speech, including criticism, commentary, and even political hyperbole towards and about public servants … {[including] "an attorney who threatens to run for office against a mayor if she persists with homeless encampment sweeps …. [o]r, a bar investigator who threatens to bring a disciplinary action against an attorney general if she does not cease revealing privileged client communications[]") … and ["threatening to sue or bring charges against an officer if they do not cease an arrest where the arrestee believes the officer is violating their civil rights[]")}. Such political speech is at the core of First Amendment protection "no matter how vehement, caustic and sometimes unpleasantly sharp." In State v. Stephenson (Wash. App. 1998), the court determined, "The public's interest in open and fair government decision making provides a … compelling justification for an incidental limitation of protected speech" [and is therefore not unconstitutionally overbroad]. We disagree with the Stephenson court's conclusions that the intimidating a public servant statute involves only incidental restrictions and that the statute is narrowly tailored. As discussed above, the statutory definition of "threat" in section RCW 9A.04.110(28)(j) goes beyond true threats and sweeps up a substantial amount of protected speech, including political speech at the core of First Amendment protection. The statute impacts a substantial amount of protected speech and is not narrowly tailored. Thus, the intimidating a public servant statute, when based on RCW 9A.04.110(28)(j), is unconstitutionally overbroad….

The court held that, to save what can be saved in the statute, it needed to be limited to true threats of criminal conduct (such as threats to health or safety). I think this analysis is generally right, but because this case disagrees with the Stephenson case from a different division of the Washington Court of Appeals, I expect it's likely that the Washington Supreme Court will take it up, if the state asks it to.

The Dawley court also rightly criticized, I think, part of the Stephenson court's underlying reasoning: