Woman Slapped By Pope Sells Hand For 1.3 Billion Dollars

ROME—New Year's Eve the world witnessed a historical event when the Pope repeatedly slapped a woman's hand after she tugged on his arm in a forceful, Trump-like fashion. While the Pope went on to issue an apology for the incident, the woman, Susan Née, had the hand wrapped in cellophane and immediately removed. She then put the severed appendage on eBay where an intense bidding war hit an incredible price of $1.3 billion before closing.

