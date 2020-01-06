TEHRAN—Immediately after President Trump's announcement on Twitter that he had pre-selected fifty-two targets in Iran for destruction, including sites important to Iran's people and ancient culture, Iran's top leaders and generals vowed that they would retaliate in kind as soon as they could figure out what a rapidly declining culture that no longer values its own history or religious heritage still holds dear.

The post Iranian Leaders Vow To Destroy American Cultural Sites Like Walmart Or Dairy Queen appeared first on The Babylon Bee.