Ewan Fisher, a teenager from Nottingham, UK, hit the headlines last month. It emerged that two years ago, when he was 17, he had suffered lung failure caused by an e-cigarette he had been using to quit smoking.

This was yet another bad news story for the vaping industry, after reports emerged in September of people dying in the US from vaping-related conditions.

Dame Sally Davies, the UK’s departing chief medical officer, certainly wasted little time in ramping up public fears over vaping, calling it a ‘ticking time bomb’. Not that she needed to make much of an effort. Public-health officials have long been busy portraying vaping as a public-health threat, with ‘no vaping’ signs now adorning many shops, restaurants, buses and train carriages. Little wonder the journal Addiction found that roughly 22 per cent of respondents believed that vaping is as bad for your health as smoking.

But how dangerous really is vaping?

Before answering, a caveat is necessary. Vaping is a relatively recent phenomenon, so longitudinal studies on the dangers of using e-cigarettes are hard to come by. But, so far at least, there appears to be very little evidence that using an e-cigarette significantly raises your chances of developing serious lung diseases, or any other long-term chronic illnesses.

In fact, according to NICE and Cancer Research UK, using e-cigarettes is at least 95 per cent less harmful to your health than tobacco smoking.

Furthermore, in 2018 there were approximately 78,000 deaths in the UK attributable to smoking. None was attributable to vaping.

In fact, vaping has actually helped between 50,000 and 70,000 people quit smoking. It has therefore potentially saved people’s lives.

Read the Whole Article

The post Beware the Vaping Fearmongers appeared first on LewRockwell.