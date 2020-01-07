Brickbat: Drop That Deer

Don't go scraping that opossum up from the middle of the road just yet, not if you live in California. Under state law, anyone caught taking roadkill faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. But some officials say they are concerned people may be misinterpreting a new law that took effect Jan. 3. That law calls on the Fish and Game Commission to set up a pilot program by 2022 that would allow people to take roadkill. Until that program is in place, it remains illegal to harvest dead animals from the road.