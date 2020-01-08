ANSS Remains on Powerful ‘Buy’ Signal

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Merck & Co., Inc. and noted that the stock had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart for ANSYS, Inc. (NYSE: ANSS).

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart for ANSYS, Inc.

Back in February 2019, the ANSS 1-Month moving-average crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating ANSS is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

And since then… prices have only continued to climb, never retracing below the 10-Month SMA.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month Price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

On August 5th 2019, the ANSS stock price had a significant pullback after the stock was overbought for most of the month of July.

If you had purchased ANSS shares on this date, you would currently be up 34.98% on the stock.

Not a bad profit for a five-month-hold of a software technology company.

But…if you had purchased the right option contract on August 5th, you would currently be up 303.91%.

That’s after only one trade!

