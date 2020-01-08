Episode 781 Scott Adams: Iran’s Military Magic Trick, The Golden Age, What Comes Next





Content:

22 missiles and they ALL missed people?

We’re on the brink of PEACE, because Iran was rational

The missiles called a “proportionate” response to Soleimani death?

Iran wants America out of Iraq…America wants to get out of Iraq

Ukrainian plane went down in Iran last night, what happened?

29% decline in cancer deaths

Alzheimers risk can be cut in half by physical and mental activity

