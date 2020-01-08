TEHRAN—In a bid to cut costs and save time, Iran has announced that its 24/7 state propaganda station will be replaced with an MSNBC broadcast.
The post Iran To Replace State-Run Television With MSNBC Broadcast appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
TEHRAN—In a bid to cut costs and save time, Iran has announced that its 24/7 state propaganda station will be replaced with an MSNBC broadcast.
The post Iran To Replace State-Run Television With MSNBC Broadcast appeared first on The Babylon Bee.