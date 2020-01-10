My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Rich Lowry’s tweet on the shot-down Ukrainian plane
- What will happen if US pulls out of Iraq?
- Matt Gaetz votes for House Resolution constraining President
- Preet Bharara calls out Doug Collins for #Loserthink mind-reading
- Australian fires, abundant arsonists and climate change
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 783 Scott Adams: #Loserthink Opinions on Iran, Google Shenanigans, Free Money, Bad Liars appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.