New Feminist Tickle Me Elmo Just Says, ‘That Was Not Consensual’

U.S.—In 1996, the Tickle-Me-Elmo doll was released, quickly selling out and becoming the toy sensation of the year. The giggling plush’s popularity led to riots, international counterfeit toy rings, and five civil wars in Eastern Europe. This year, the hottest stuffed toy of the ’90s is back, with some slight changes: The familiar ear-piercing laugh, originally followed by Elmo's voice exclaiming “That tickles!” has been replaced with several more enlightened responses.

