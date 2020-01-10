No War With Iran, House Tells Trump. Next Up: Finally Forbidding Military Force in Iraq?

Antiwar fervor continues to percolate in Congress, thank goodness. On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure telling President Donald Trump to stop fighting with Iran without congressional approval.

"Pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1544(c)), Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military," states the House resolution, sponsored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D–Mich.).

Exceptions are permitted when "such use of the Armed Forces is necessary and appropriate to defend against an imminent armed attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its Armed Forces." The resolution also explicitly states that it should not be construed "to prevent the use of necessary and appropriate military force to defend United States allies and partners if authorized by Congress consistent with the requirements of the War Powers resolution; or to authorize the use of military force."

The only non-Democrats to vote for the measure were Reps. Justin Amash (I–Mich.), Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.), Thomas Massie (R–Ky.), and Francis Rooney (R–Fla.).

I represent more troops than any other member of this body. I buried one of them earlier today at Arlington. If our servicemembers have the courage to fight and die in these wars, Congress ought to have the courage to vote for or against them. I'm voting for this resolution. pic.twitter.com/cSCBG7CmIm — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 9, 2020

The resolution passed 224–194, with eight Democrats—Reps. Anthony Brindisi (D–N.Y.), Joe Cunningham (D–S.C.), Josh Gottheimer (D–N.J.), Kendra Horn (D–Okla.), Elaine Luria (D–Va.), Ben McAdams (D–Utah), Stephanie Murphy (D–Fla.), and Max Rose (D–N.Y.)—voting against it.

It now heads to the Senate.

Another House bill, introduced by Rep. Barbara Lee (D–Calif.), would repeal Congress' 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq.

Joined @AllInWithChris to talk about Congress acting to reign in this President and reasserting our Constitutional authority on war and peace. #NoWarWithIran #StopTrumpsWar pic.twitter.com/SySBLH4PUO — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 10, 2020

Lee submitted the bill back in May 2019, and it's gone nowhere since—attracting only one co-sponsor (Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado) before this month. But since the start of 2020, some 63 more co-sponsors have signed on (a mostly party-line list, but for Reps. Amash and Massie).

I am officially a cosponsor of HR 2456, a one page bill by @RepBarbaraLee to repeal the 2002 AUMF in Iraq. It's past time to bring our troops home from Iraq. Let's vote on this and see who is serious about ending forever wars. pic.twitter.com/qmBeurbFmK — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 9, 2020

Congress must repeal both the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs. They primarily serve as false bases for administrations to commence military engagements that Congress never approved. The American people must be heard in matters of war. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in Trump world:

If you don't know where or when something will happen, it is not "imminent" I know Trump has a loose relationship with the English language but I expect better of Pompeo. He got caught exaggerating the threat and still can't explain it away, even days later. https://t.co/4Zp1nRof8q — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) January 10, 2020

