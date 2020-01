WASHINGTON, D.C.—While some have portrayed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's not sending the impeachment to the Senate as some sort of political strategy, it turns out that she’s delaying because she hopes no one notices she lost the impeachment certificate certifying President Donald Trump as officially impeached.

The post Pelosi Continues To Delay Impeachment Hoping No One Realizes She Lost The Impeachment Certificate appeared first on The Babylon Bee.