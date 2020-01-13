ADBE Trading in Clear Bullish Pattern

On Friday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Cirrus Logic, Inc. and noted that the stock had been making a series of 52-Week Highs since August.

Today’s Chart of the Day is for Adobe Systems, Inc. (NYSE: ADBE).

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that ADBE has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since late October.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

This bullish trading pattern points to a further advance.

You see, typically stocks that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way.

These pullbacks present a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing ADBE after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock this year, and has produced a healthy return.

