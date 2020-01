U.S.—On a new episode of The Jim Bakker Show, televangelist Jim Bakker proclaimed that on the Last Day, many will cry out, "Lord! Lord! Did we not prophesy and cast out demons in Your name?" but Jesus will reply, "Depart from me, you didn't vote for Trump."

The post Jim Bakker: 'Many On The Last Day Will Cry Out, 'Lord, Lord!' But He Will Reply, 'Depart From Me, You Didn't Vote For Trump'' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.