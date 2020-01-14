Int’l Semiconductor Maker on ‘Buy’ Signal Still

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Adobe Systems, Inc. and noted that the stock had been on a bullish run after making a series of higher highs and higher lows since late October.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average chart for ASML Holding NV (NYSE: ASML).

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and applications.

Now, below is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average chart for ASML.

Back in April 2019, the ASML 1-Month moving-average crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating ASML is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

As you can see, since April, the price has steadily climbed higher…

Even though there were price retracements along the way. That’s natural — all stocks in a price uptrend retrace. (If you’ll notice, though, it never retraces back below the 10-Month SMA.)

Now, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-month SMA.

That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

On August 14th, ASML stock shares had a pullback which offered a prime buying opportunity for investors.

If you had purchased stock shares on this date when the stock was trading around $208.72, you’d be up 44.42% by now — a great return for simply holding stock shares of a major semiconductor equipment company.

But…if you had purchased the right ASML option contract on August 14th, you would currently be up 330.29%!

That’s after only one trade!

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

