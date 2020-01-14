IOWA CITY, IA—As Trevor Sonnenberg was working on the discussion questions for his church small group, he wished the Bible was more relevant to the unrest happening around the world. With a volcano in the Philippines, another earthquake in Puerto Rico, and the continued threats coming in and out of Iran, the young ministry leader wanted desperately to share some insights from Scripture that would speak to the times.

The post Man Wishes All These Natural Disasters And Rumors Of Wars Were Predicted In The Bible Somewhere appeared first on The Babylon Bee.