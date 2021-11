Swing Voter Really Relates To Buttigieg’s Complete Lack Of Conviction

January 14, 2020 | by Chris Future

DES MOINES, IA—Praising the former South Bend, IN mayor as a “true champion” of nothing in particular, local swing voter Chris Fernsby told reporters Tuesday he felt a deep connection with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s complete lack of conviction. “As a generally noncommittal person without any firm ideas…

