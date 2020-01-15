Episode 788 Scott Adams: The Whitest Democrats Running For President, Ukraine Confusion





Content:

General Flynn might not need a pardon

Democrat debates and Van Jones takeaway

CNN’s Abby Philip’s questionable questions

Climate change wasn’t emphasized in the debate?

Articulate Pete Buttigieg

Klobuchar’s urgency voice

Biden gaffe watch

