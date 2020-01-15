My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- General Flynn might not need a pardon
- Democrat debates and Van Jones takeaway
- CNN’s Abby Philip’s questionable questions
- Climate change wasn’t emphasized in the debate?
- Articulate Pete Buttigieg
- Klobuchar’s urgency voice
- Biden gaffe watch
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 788 Scott Adams: The Whitest Democrats Running For President, Ukraine Confusion appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.