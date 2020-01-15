U.S.—A new study performed by LifeWay Research found that the Bible supports your political views entirely.
The post New Study Confirms The Bible Supports Your Political Views Entirely appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—A new study performed by LifeWay Research found that the Bible supports your political views entirely.
The post New Study Confirms The Bible Supports Your Political Views Entirely appeared first on The Babylon Bee.