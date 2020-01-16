Clear 52-Week High Trend Detected

Yesterday, we looked at a Keltner Channel chart of Vanguard Health Care ETF and noted that it was on a pullback from being overbought.

Today’s chart is for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A).

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide.

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that A has been making a series of 52-Week Highs since early December.

When a stock hits a new 52-Week High, savvy traders know it’s in a very powerful up trend.

Stocks in a price uptrend, as we know, do not advance in a straight line.

There are always price retracements along the way.

A experienced periodic price pullbacks during its strong advance since early December.

Traders can get a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price up trend after such retracements.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

On October 2nd, A stock shares had a pullback after being temporarily overbought.

If you had purchased A shares on October 2nd when it was trading around $73.35 per share, you currently would be up 20.82%.

A great return for simply holding stock shares for just over three months.

But…if you had purchased the right option contract on October 2nd you would now be up 223.0%!

That’s after only one trade!

And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to continue following Agilent Technologies, Inc. as it climbs to new heights, and watching for price retracements.

