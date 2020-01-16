In Preparation For Possible Woman President, White House Staff Begins Loosening All Jar Lids

January 16, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As Elizabeth Warren begins throwing more and more of her fellow candidates under the bus, the White House is beginning preparations just in case a woman actually becomes president. The first step in their plan is to loosen the lids on all jars of peanut butter, pickles, and jelly in the White House kitchen.

The post In Preparation For Possible Woman President, White House Staff Begins Loosening All Jar Lids appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...