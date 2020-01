DES MOINES, IA—There's drama afoot in the Democratic primary. Wanting to bury the tomahawk, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders walked over to Elizabeth Warren after this week's debate to have a pow-wow. Having researched Warren's culture extensively, Sanders produced an authentic Cherokee peace pipe he'd purchased on eBay for $14.99 after his grandkids showed him how to use eBay.

