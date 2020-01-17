Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Today in Supreme Court History: January 17, 1973 and January 17, 1996

January 17, 2020
Frontiero v. Richardson (1973) and United States v. Virginia (1996) were argued on the same day, twenty-three years apart. Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued the former case, and wrote the majority opinion in the latter case.

