You Can Call Connecticut “The Sanserif State”

Practice Book, Rules of Appellate Procedure, 67-2(a):
Only the following two typefaces, of 12 point or larger size, are approved for use in briefs: arial and univers.
Quite unusual, in my experience.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
Practice Book, Rules of Appellate Procedure, 67-2(a):
Only the following two typefaces, of 12 point or larger size, are approved for use in briefs: arial and univers.
Quite unusual, in my experience.