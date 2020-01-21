If Bruce can transition into Caitlyn then GM can do basically the same thing – with the difference being Bruce probably paid for his own surgery.

GM is going to want your “help” paying for its transition.

In a few days, you’ll see what you’ll be paying for. The shaved Adam’s apple; the . . . augmentation. And the removal.

Behold!

The electric Hummer.

It is GM’s virtue-signaling plea for forgiveness. The bad ol’ GM wants you to forget all about those “gas guzzling” Hummers it made back in the early 2000s. It will now make a time-guzzling electric version of the same thing. Which is just as wasteful, by the way – but in a way that’s acceptable today.

But far more obnoxious.

The original Hummer never feigned virtue. It was what it was – and didn’t pretend to be something it wasn’t. This electric Hummer? Could the effrontery be more spectacular? It’s just as large, probably much heavier – as all EVs are, due to its massively heavy battery pack. Which is massively heavy because the massive vehicle it’s powering needs probably three times the power necessary to propel a Corolla-sized car.

And to provide five-times Corolla power.

Is power produced without “carbon”? The power used to extract the materials that go into a twice-as-large as necessary – for basic transportation – electric battery? The power generation necessary to feed a battery that’s three times as powerful as necessary . . . for basic transportation?

How much less is the range because of all that weight? How sooner must the massive battery pack be recharged?

How about those massive tires? Twice – probably three times – as much rubber (made from oil and made using power) as is necessary for tires for basic transportation. How much unnecessary metal, plastic and glass goes into the Woke Hummer?

It’s all very unnecessary … and thus, wasteful. The same opprobrium directed at the original – but with an important difference. The original never presented itself as saving anything. Its wastefulness was honest.

The electric Hummer’s is grotesquely the opposite.

It is presented as the antidote to an alleged problem – “climate change” – which is now alleged to be a “crisis” but plainly isn’t. If it were, something like the electric Hummer – and anything like a Tesla – would be prima facie evidence of lunacy or a species of arrogant indifference that makes driving a 9 MPG gas-powered Hummer seem an act almost worthy of beatification in comparison.

Work it out.

