Impeachment Hall of Shame (and Fame?)

Will the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump already be over by the time you listen to this week's Reason Roundtable podcast? Not quite, though who the hell knows what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) and his caucus have up their sleeves? So, to mark the occasion 33 months after President Trump canned FBI Director James Comey, thus kicking off the first real talk of the I-word, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and I hand out our awards for Best and also Worst impeachment-related actor to date. Hint: Lotta libertarians among the former, not so many in the latter.

Because that's not fraught enough, the gang also bandy about Hillary Clinton's spectacular contribution to the Democratic gender wars over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), dissect Joe Biden (and conservative) anger-bearing over Big Tech and Section 230, and point out that Sanders is pretty freaking weird because HE'S A SOCIALIST.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Hidden Agenda by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1200102

Artist: http://incompetech.com/

