Understanding the Fabian Window

The following video was produced by Truthstream Media

In the video below, Truthstream Media discusses one of the most dangerous and ideologically insane root organizations of modern globalism and the “new world order – The Fabian Society. The Fabians are notorious for their obsession with incremental tyranny and the erasure of individual and national sovereignty. Though other organizations like the Council On Foreign Relations have now taken over at the forefront of the globalist effort, the Fabians were the foundation, the beginning of the modern push towards an everlasting totalitarian empire ruled by the elites. Understanding their history and tactics helps us to understand exactly what is taking place today. The “Brave New Word” is being established now, and it must be stopped…

