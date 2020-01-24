My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Wuhan Coronavirus, entire cities quarantined
- 3rd party apps controlling Twitter
- DOJ: 2 FISA renewals NOT valid
- Joe Rogan will probably vote for Bernie
- Kamala Harris the likely VP candidate
- Simple Impeachment defense…there WAS a national interest
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 797 Scott Adams PART1: Extra Cursing Today, Mopey Dick Trying to Harpoon Trump, Coronavirus, FISA Abuse appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.