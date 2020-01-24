Utility Fund Caught in Massive Uptrend

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of American Elec Pwr., Inc. and noted that the stock had been making a series of 52-Week Highs.

Today’s Chart of the Day is for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLU).

XLU seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Utilities Select Sector Index. In seeking to track the performance of the index, the fund employs a replication strategy. The index includes securities of companies from the following industries: electric utilities; water utilities; multi-utilities; independent power and renewable electricity producers; and gas utilities.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that XLU has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since early November.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

When a stock starts making a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows, it generally continues on in an upward trend.

Therefore, this bullish trading pattern points to a further advance.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way, and that these pullbacks present a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing XLU after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock this year, and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching XLU as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On January 9th, we highlighted Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), noting that MS stock had temporarily pulled back after being overbought.

If you happened to have purchased MS shares on that day, you’d already be up 7.4%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 118.0% in just two week’s time!

That’s after just one trade!

That’s why we hunt for these kinds of opportunities in PowerTrend Options. Choosing the right option can completely change your life.

In fact, that’s the whole thesis of that options service — the right trade has the power to set you on the path to living the life of your dreams.

But we know that some people like to walk before they run… and so we designed a class just for them, called the Thunderbird Options Course. Complete with syllabus, videos, and quizzes.

