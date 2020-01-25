Episode 798 Scott Adams: The Clearview AI app that Identifies Criminals, With David Scalzo, Plus Impeachment





Content:

Special guest: Clearview.ai investor David Scalzo A search engine for faces, used by law enforcement

There should be a cost for attempting to impeach and failing

Adam Schiff claims and harm to national interest

Adam Schiff and future crimes of the imagination

The challenge of cartooning with diversity

