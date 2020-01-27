WASHINGTON, D.C.—Adam Schiff has received a nod for his riveting performance in the Senate as the Academy nominated him for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
The post Adam Schiff Nominated For Best Actor appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Adam Schiff has received a nod for his riveting performance in the Senate as the Academy nominated him for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
The post Adam Schiff Nominated For Best Actor appeared first on The Babylon Bee.