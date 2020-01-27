PTSD is Just Part of the Job

Wuhan Mayor: Beijing Impeded Response to Coronavirus

HEALTH

Wuhan Mayor: Beijing Impeded Response to Coronavirus

Chinese officials have confirmed more than 2,800 cases of this fun new virus that’s going around, as the death toll rises to 81.

Cases of the not-as-funny-to-joke-about-anymore virus have doubled almost every other day since we started reporting on it… LESS THAN A WEEK AGO? (Sigh. This is going to be a year.)

World health officials are concerned over the speed at which the virus is spreading. (I’m not. I drink one of those orange fizzy tablets every morning, so I’ll be fine. But you mortals might want to be careful.)

As of today, we may have identified the root cause of the outbreak (well one of the roots. This is a very rooty tree).

During a press briefing, China’s National Health Commission said the incubation period of the virus is 10 days, meaning you won’t show any signs of illness until 10 days after being infected. But unlike its more famous (and better looking) cousin, SARS, patients are actually contagious during the incubation period.

Which means folks could take as many as three water aerobics classes (you should be going twice a week, Janet!) before they start showing any symptoms and be spreading the virus to everyone they meet in the meantime.

The United League of Water Aerobics has yet to make a statement on the coronavirus outbreak (because they’re cowards). But you can see how this would make it difficult to contain the virus.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Chinese government is staffed almost entirely by the mayor from Jaws, who would rather risk the lives of citizens than admit to a slight shark problem.

As we wrote last week, there have been worrying reports of the Chinese government doing that thing that the Chinese government does and cracking down on information about the virus.

Some folks in the health community even speculated that China had inadvertently helped spread the virus by keeping it under wraps, long after it had become a public health concern.

This morning, the mayor of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of China’s viral outbreak, seemed to confirm that theory in an interview with state broadcaster China Central Television.

Mayor Zhou Xianwang (who, ironically is the only not-Jaws mayor in this scenario) said Beijing limited what he could disclose about the virus and impeded the response to a rapidly growing health crisis.

“As a local government official, after I get this kind of information I still have to wait for authorization before I can release it,” said Mr. Zhou. “This is one thing people didn’t understand at the time.”

“If in the end you say someone has to be held accountable, you say the masses have opinions, then we’re willing to appease the world by resigning,” added Zhou, knowing full well that criticizing The Party is tantamount to resigning anyway.

As global concerns over the Chinese government’s handling of the outbreak swells, the markets have taken a turn for the worst in anticipation of the potential economic impact.

The DIJA fell 427 points (1.47%) when the markets opened this morning. The S&P 500 dropped 52 points (1.57%), and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 197 points (2.11%).

Hotel, cruise, and airline stocks were hit the hardest, as investors worried a full-blown health crisis would stop folks from “getting their margh on” aboard Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Booze Cruise 2020.

Wynn Resorts, who has a large presence in gambling hot spot (and place where the richest people in the world go to cheat on their wives) Macau, dropped 7.5% this morning, following a drop of 11% as the drama unfolded last week.

“It’s unclear how far it could have potentially spread,’’ Georgina Taylor, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco, tells the Wall Street Journal. “If it turns into a global health issue, that’s really the next piece of information that would worry us.’’

TECH

For Facebook Moderators, PTSD is Just Part of the Job

Facebook content moderators working in Europe are required to sign forms acknowledging that their jobs are a miserable slog fest and will probably give them PTSD, according to an investigation by the Financial Times.



It’s nice to think that there’s some magic robot out there removing all the child porn and swastikas from the internet. But the hard truth is there’s no AI capable of making the granular decisions involved in moderating your worst relative’s Facebook feed (you know the one).

This means hiring legions of people to manually moderate content on the platform (in a far-off foreign country, of course, so we don’t have to think about it).

On any given day, a moderator will sift through hundreds of disturbing images and videos, ranging from child abuse and hate speech to bestiality and Minions memes.

It’s about as miserable a job you can get in this wonderful tech utopia we live in. And, as you can imagine, it isn’t long before wading through humanity’s filth eight hours a day starts to take its toll.

One employee told the FT that people working there “cry every day”, and that many “take sick leave for mental health issues, sometimes three or six months”.

The document, which was recovered from one of three Facebook moderation facilities run by global professional services company Accenture, was distributed to moderators in early January, asking them to sign it immediately.

By signing, moderators acknowledge: “I understand the content I will be reviewing may be disturbing. It is possible that reviewing such content may impact my mental health, and it could even lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Facebook is already facing multiple lawsuits from dozens of moderators in California and Ireland, where its international headquarters are based. The plaintiff’s say that their job watching bestiality and Nazi propaganda all day caused severe mental health conditions, ranging from panic attacks to PTSD.

“Now we see it in black and white: Big Tech knows full well that content moderation causes PTSD in its workers,” Cori Crider, director of a litigation non-profit assisting with the investigation, told the Financial Times. “The question is, when are Google and Facebook going to clean up their unsafe factory floor? Pushing responsibility on to the individual worker, as this document tries to do, won’t cut it. It’s on them to make their workplace safe.”

POLITICS

John Bolton’s Hamilton-Inspired Book Takes Aim at the President

Former national security advisor and old timey prospector John Bolton claims President Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars of aid to the Ukraine on the condition of an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The allegations are reportedly in Bolton’s unpublished memoir The Room Where It Happens.

Usually, my juvenile sense of humor would compel me to propose a fake title for a White House tell-all (like Mr. President, There’s Something I Mustache You, for example). But Bolton’s book title is a reference to the musical Hamilton and I get a kick out of knowing the old warmonger has a soft spot for musicals.

According to multiple sources who have read Bolton’s manuscript, President Trump told the former national security advisor to freeze $391 million in aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials announced the investigations, including one into the Democratic National Committee.

The report of Bolton’s steamy memoir comes at an inopportune time for the administration. Central to the debate at the heart of the impeachment trial is the question of whether or not to allow witnesses (including the mustache controlling John Bolton’s body) to testify.

You know the drill by now. Democrats will say this is a clear sign that Bolton and others have vital evidence to bring to the hearing. While Republicans will brush it off as a transparent publicity stunt to sell books.

“I used to like and respect John, and tell people they were wrong about how irresponsible he was. I was wrong,” said Rudy Giuliani (who has done a lot of things but is probably most famous for just kinda being Rudy Giuliani at this point) in a statement to ABC News.

“He never once expressed concern to me. If he had confronted me, I could have explained it to him…..He wasn’t man enough to just ask and instead makes false and irresponsible barges to write a book about his failed career.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter, once again calling for witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial, and noting that John has a table outside the senate, where he’ll be selling t-shirts and signing copies of his new book.

“John Bolton has the evidence,” he tweeted. “It’s up to four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial.”

ONE LAST THING

Global Housing Market Suffers From Synchronized Crapness

Housing markets across the globe (or flattened disc encapsulated by a 360-degree ice wall if you’re so inclined) are losing steam like a team of synchronized dancers who had a whole lasagna for lunch.

According to an Oxford Economics analysis, the price of homes in 23 countries grew just 1.8% in Q3 of 2019, down from a recent peak of 4.3% in 2016.

And in 18 of those economies, residential investment dropped on a year-over-year basis for four consecutive quarters, the longest streak of declines since the 2008-09 crisis.

It’s difficult to pin the blame on any one factor for this synchronized sluggishness. But the global economic slowdown for the last two years has undoubtedly kept prices low.

Meanwhile, a cloud of uncertainty kicked up by Brexit, the trade war with China, and Hong Kong eating itself alive is giving potential homebuyers second thoughts about settling on this planet.

Why does this matter?

Well, as Adam Slater, an economist at Oxford Economics, tells the Wall Street Journal: “It matters because…the housing market is a big asset market which has quite large potential impacts on consumer spending. It tends to be a sector when it booms, it booms; when it busts, it busts.”

Now, we’re not quite in that “bust” territory yet. But if the market doesn’t improve soon… we will be.

We’re watching.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for 1/24/20

DJIA $28,978.34 ↓ 0.62% S&P Index 500 $3,292.50 ↓ 0.99% NASDAQ $9,314.07 ↓ 0.94% Gold $1,572.60 ↑ 0.46% Silver $18.11 ↑ 1.59% Bitcoin $8,447.10 ↑ 0.52%

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California yesterday, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

U.S. new home sales dropped for the third straight month in December.

FedEx started its Sunday ground delivery service this weekend (a service that used to be available only during peak holiday season) in an effort to compete with Amazon and other courier services.

READER COMMENTS

Last week, we reported on “clean” lab-grown meat and its potential to change the world (if anyone will actually eat it). I wanted your two cents and here’s what you had to say: If it is genetically the same as a chunk of beef, I would be willing to try it and if the price is right buy it too. They have cloned whole animals, the most famous Dolly the sheep, that led a normal healthy life span. I see nothing wrong with creating a vat grown chunk of beef and actually a lot of benefits if they can turn it into a commercially feasible product. Just imagine if all your beef products had the taste and quality of Prime Rib. — Randy D.

How can this be healthy? I only eat organic and hardly ever eat “meat“ . What I do eat eat is always grass fed. Anything made in a lab sounds unhealthy. — Carol M.

I guess I’m old school and probably wont change. I want my meat to eat grass, grain and drink water. Thanks but no thanks to the lab rat meat. Crazy world out there. — Terry P.

This has convinced me that the split in futurists is not on a star wars/star trek divide but a Dune/Foundation split with this directly from the Foundation series. Are they building the Empire or trying to save before the collapse? — Ron V.

The Spice must flow, Ron.

The Spice must flow.

The post PTSD is Just Part of the Job appeared first on Laissez Faire.