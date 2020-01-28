ASPEN, CO—3-year-old Jenny Barlow is "an absolute terror" from the moment she wakes up in the morning.
The post 3-Year-Old Terror Miraculously Transforms Into Angelic Cherub As Soon As She Falls Asleep appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
ASPEN, CO—3-year-old Jenny Barlow is "an absolute terror" from the moment she wakes up in the morning.
The post 3-Year-Old Terror Miraculously Transforms Into Angelic Cherub As Soon As She Falls Asleep appeared first on The Babylon Bee.