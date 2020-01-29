Coronavirus: A Contrived Pandemic? Caused by a Gene Mutation or by a Meteorological Phenomenon?

In October of 2019 a researcher at Johns-Hopkins Center for Health Security predicted 65 million people could die of coronavirus worldwide within 18 months under the right circumstances.

By December 31, China was reporting its first case of a mutated coronavirus infection. It took only one day for the US Centers for Disease Control to identify a seafood market in Wuhan, China as the epicenter of the outbreak.

A Reuters news report claims the newly mutated coronavirus wasn’t identified until January 10 and hospitals in Wuhan didn’t have testing kits till January 20, with testing prior that date taking 3-5 days because they had to be sent to a laboratory in Beijing. So how did the CDC all the way in the U.S. so quickly identify Wuhan as the hub of a coronavirus outbreak?

Of interest, Wuhan is the location for China’s Institute of Virology. Authorities are calling this a coincidence.

One wonders if the current epidemic isn’t actually a contrived and pre-planned reality drill to see how the world would handle such a pandemic? All the usual suspects participated in the drill planning, pharmaceutical company executives, the World Bank, public health authorities, news media execs, and representatives for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Why did the Johns-Hopkins doctor pick a mutated coronaviral pandemic instead of some other virus?

Wuhan ghost-town

I write this report on January 29, 2020. The 11-million city of Wuhan, China is gripped by the coronavirus. Quarantines are in place. Fear of the spread of the virus is omnipresent. The weather is wintery. The temperate chilly, 44° Fahrenheit/7° Celsius. Cloudy skies will predominate over the next few days. The UV index in Wuhan goes unreported by news media. On a scale of 1 (lowest)-10 (highest), the UV index in Wuhan is ~3-4 at the height of the crisis. Wuhan is 30.5928° North latitude and it is unlikely for its residents to obtain enough sunlight to produce sufficient amounts of vitamin in winter months.

One study (2012) reveals vitamin D deficiency in China is rampant (percentage of vitamin D deficiency among Beijing and Shanghai adults of 69.2%).

Wuhan is now a ghost town. There are photo images of an empty city park, train travelers with warm clothing that blocks any chance of sunlight/skin exposure, video of the empty streets in Wuhan, and more ghost town video footage. The virus appears to spread internationally by air travel, but not spread outward from destinations of infected travelers.

News reports concede this “deadly” coronavirus is just a new strain of a familiar virus which in the past has been called SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). It’s genetic makeup is 96% identical to the coronavirus found in bats.

Viral mutations

Slight changes of the mutation rate can determine whether or not some virus infections are rapidly cleared by the host immune system.

RNA viruses (like the coronavirus) are susceptible to damage from oxidation which can affect their rate of mutation. This has been demonstrated in mice deficient in the trace mineral selenium. China is known to be a “low selenium” country by the World Health Organization.

But fast-mutation rates mean any potential epidemic would peter-out due to rapid mutation rates.

RNA viruses (like the coronavirus) have high mutation rates—up to a million times higher than their hosts—and these high rates are correlated with enhanced virulence. However, their mutation rates are almost disastrously high, and a small increase in mutation rate can cause RNA viruses to go locally extinct. Their mutation rates are said to be an exploitable Achilles’ heel.

Mutation or lack of sunshine vitamin D?

A report published in 2004 in BMC Evolutionary Biology (abridged) said this:

The estimated mutation rates in the SARS-Coronavirus using multiple strategies were not unusual among coronaviruses and moderate compared to those in other RNA viruses. All estimates of mutation rates led to the inference that the SARS-Coronavirus could have been with humans in the spring of 2002 without causing a severe epidemic. The earliest confirmed case of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) occurred in November, 2002. The SARS-Coronavirus will likely be with humans for years to come. On the other hand, if the pathogen (particularly the genes coding for major antigens) evolves rapidly, an effective strategy to prevent transmission of the SARS-CoV must be the top-priority, and an effective vaccine program may be problematic. In comparison to other coronaviruses, this rate is lower than that in the mouse hepatitis virus, similar to that in the transmissible gastroenteritis virus, but higher than that in the infectious bronchitis virus. The estimated mutation rate is at the same order of magnitude as in other RNA viruses. The SARS-CoV is not an unusual coronavirus or RNA virus in terms of its speed of nucleotide changes. One possible scenario is that the SARS-CoV had already infected some people in the spring of 2002 but failed to cause serious epidemics; its spread was however suppressed in the summer (similar to the summer of 2003), and re-emerged around November to cause the epidemic in 2003.

If that isn’t confirmation that coronavirus is always with us but due to geo-meteorological changes (the earth shifting away from the sun in winter) then I don’t know what is.

In 1981 R. Edgar Hope-Simpson proposed that seasonal flu epidemics are associated with a lack of solar radiation in winter months. John J. Cannell MD convincingly proposes the lack of sunshine vitamin D in winter explains virtually all of the factors involved in seasonal viral epidemics including why these epidemics spread so rapidly in the past despite the lack of modern transportation, why a second-wave of the epidemic so low, why intentional inoculation of healthy individuals does not cause illness in all volunteers, and why flu-related mortality is not significantly affected by vaccination.

Vaccine on the way

A news report says researchers have already produced a vaccine from an isolated “unknown” virus from the first case reported in Hong Kong. The fastest way to get a vaccine developed and approved is to create an imagined pandemic that elevates the urgency of its development and gets government to cover the R&D cost. Two companies are said to be developing the world’s first coronavirus vaccines.

Given such a global pandemic from a mutated coronavirus was estimated to cause $570-billion of economic losses should it occur, it would cost just ~$9 billion to provide 30-days of vitamin D pills to 3 billion people in Asia (calculated at 10-cents per pill).

The post Coronavirus: A Contrived Pandemic? Caused by a Gene Mutation or by a Meteorological Phenomenon? appeared first on LewRockwell.